Triller Fight Club Donates $ 25,000 to Sarah Alpar’s Campaign; He throws a dart at the UFC for underpaying his fighters

Be under contract with the UFC It does not translate, under any circumstances, to financial stability.

Such is the case of the Flyweight Sarah Alpar, who had no choice but to raise a campaign in GoFundMe to pay for his camp for his fight with the prospect Erin blanchfield this September 18.

$ 35,000 dollars was what Alpar wanted, and although the goal has already been reached, in part thanks to $ 5,000 donated by Jake Paul, Triller Fight Club He pulled out his wallet and made the huge donation, on behalf of Lisa Ferguson, of $ 25,000.

“We are happy to help Sarah reach her goal of being a world champion,” the promotion said in a statement (via MMA Junkie). “Sarah and many low-paid UFC fighters are at a disadvantage by taking other jobs to put their bodies and brains under the most rigorous training imaginable. It’s sad to see such talented fighters making less money than the UFC ring girls. ”

While Triller’s donation is more than generous, it is merely a hint to the UFC, as it was revealed a few weeks ago that the promotion (expressly Dana Whiteis understood) would not have given permission to Georges St-Pierre to accept a boxing match Oscar de la hoya.

Alpar’s is not the first public case of a fighter who has to figure out how to pay the bills.

Jessica AndradeThe former Strawweight Champion had to sell her fighting gear just to make ends meet.

