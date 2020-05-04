It is school dismissal time, and some mothers in Sunset Park are concerned that: on Third Avenue, cars, and especially cargo trucks, often pass at high speed.

“They drive very fast and I feel that insecurity that the cars do not stop, they do not respect the signs for one to be able to cross the street,” explains one of those affected.

According to the Department of Transportation, this year there was an increase in deaths of pedestrians and cyclists in vehicle accidents.

To date, 203 have been registered and the biggest cause is speeding.

Councilman Ydanis Rodríguez comments on the matter: “When a person is hit at 25 miles per hour, the chances of surviving are much higher than when they are hit at 35 or 40 miles per hour.”

Therefore, this Friday the Commissioner of the Department of Transportation, Polly Trottenberg, announced the investment of $ 4 million dollars for an advertising campaign to raise awareness for drivers to drive responsibly, called: It was worth it?

The campaign consists of 2,000 billboards or billboards, 12,000 truck ads, and radio messages from which the trauma of a driver after an accident is felt.

“And this is the message we send, you don’t want to be that person who falls to his knees in the street and laments,” Commissioner Trottenberg herself details.

Advertising will be published around the city in English, Spanish and Chinese.

Neighbors think it is a good idea because they report that in some Latino neighborhoods drivers drive very fast.

However, some residents have their own opinions: “They have to reinforce the laws more because here there is a lot of chauffeur who guides like crazy and they are not aware of that.”

The Department of Transportation not only asks drivers to drive responsibly, it also invites that if you consume alcohol at these New Years parties, please avoid taking the wheel.

