tried to get into the cockpit in flight from Los Angeles

A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico Friday afternoon after a passenger tried to break into the cabin, Delta Air Lines said.

Miami World / telemundo51

The man made the failed attempt in the locked cabin aboard Delta Airline Flight 386, but other passengers and crew managed to stop him, the airline said.

A video taken on board the plane shows the man without shoes and with his hands tied surrounded by passengers and crew members as he repeats over and over again: “Stop this plane!”

The man was then taken to the back of the plane, which was diverted to the Albuquerque International Sunport.

“The plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by the police and the FBI. He is now in custody, ”Delta said in a statement.

No one was injured and the FBI confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, confirmed that the agency had responded to a report of a plane diverted to the city’s airport, but said there had been no threat to the public. It added that no other information was immediately available.