Tricolor feat: Ecuador drew against Brazil and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021



Ángel Mena was the hero of the night in Goiás.

Ecuador came at a critical moment to the last date of the group stage of the America’s Cup 2021. And he just had to face Brazil, hostess and only selection with a perfect score in the competition … until today. The “Tri” achieved the feat: tied and secured the ticket to the quarterfinals.

Brazil came out to play without figures like Neymar, Richarlison and Casemiro, but still imposed control of the game. He found his reward at minute 37 ′, thanks to an excellent header from Eder Militao.

The situation became even more critical, because with the momentary tie between Venezuela and Peru, those led by Gustavo Alfaro were staying out of the Copa América. So they went at halftime.

The talk at the break worked: Ecuador He returned to the field with a different attitude and disposition. The clear intention was to get a draw. And while the search for 1-1 began, the goal of Peru came that partially eliminated Venezuela.

With even more room for maneuver, the “Tri” did not calm down, on the contrary, it intensified its efforts to achieve the purpose. And it was not long in coming. At 53 ′, Angel Mena he became the hero: the León striker entered the first half due to the injury of Moisés Caicedo, and due to fate and the Ecuadorian impetus, it was he who put the 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Ecuador’s work in the second half was excellent. They did not completely yield the ball despite the early draw: Brazil only had 53% of the possession. And in depth, the “Tri” was more: six shots, two of them between the three suits. The “Canarinha” only finished a couple of times.

Draw was the end result. Venezuela could not overcome Peru and the combination of results classified Ecuador, which finished in fourth place with three points.

The “Tri” had not taken points from Brazil since 2016, when in the Copa América Centenario they achieved a goalless draw. In addition, he broke the streak of 10 consecutive wins for Tite’s team. The feat came at the most important moment.

In the quarterfinals, Ecuador could face Argentina, Paraguay or Uruguay. As the panorama is, the most likely rival is the selection of Lionel Messi.