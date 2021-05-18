Tricks to use WhatsApp on two mobiles at the same time

With the appearance of WhatsApp web, it is possible to have the same account open on a computer and on a mobile phone.

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users worldwide

In future updates, the app developers explain that the same account can be synchronized on four different devices

Although this function is not available yet, there are tricks to be able to use the app on two mobiles simultaneously

WhatsApp is part of our day to day. It is calculated that there are more than 2 billion users who use this instant messaging application around the world. As time goes by, the app needs to be renewed and present new features.

In Spain, some people have more than one telephone number and they would surely appreciate having the possibility of be able to use the same WhatsApp account on two different terminals simultaneously.

Currently, this is not possible, but those responsible for the app have already announced that this feature will be available in future updates and that the same account can be used on up to four different devices.

As long as this possibility is not activated, there are always the tricks and that is there is a small gap that does allow you to use WhatsApp on two mobiles at the same time. We tell you what steps you have to follow:

How to use WhatsApp on two mobiles at the same time

Next, we detail you how to sync WhatsApp account on two devices:

Open the browser of your second mobile and put in the search bar www.web.whatsapp.com. Next, go to the browser settings or configuration and select desktop version in the web page view. After having WhatsApp Web open on your mobile as it would appear on your computer desktop, take the mobile with which you have the WhatsApp account associated. Later, click on Configuration and select in WhatsApp Web.

Scan the QR code which will appear on the screen of the second terminal and, automatically, the account will be opened on this second mobile.