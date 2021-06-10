Tricks to start losing weight with intermittent fasting safely | Life

If your goal is to lose weight and you are thinking about practicing intermittent fasting, take note of these tips to lose weight safely.

Intermittent fasting has become the fashionable eating pattern in recent months. More and more people are encouraged to practice it, but before starting It is important to be well informed about how to do it to fast safely.

Scientific studies have shown that intermittent fasting is associated with various health benefits, including fighting inflammation, reducing oxidative stress, lowering blood pressure, or reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Scientific evidence suggests that following this guideline Eating is completely safe and also effective for weight loss, but it is important to do it right to prevent and avoid possible adverse side effects.

If you are going to start practicing intermittent fasting to lose weight, take note of these tricks to start lose weight safely:

Choose well the type of fast you are going to do. There are different types of intermittent fasting. Analyze them carefully and choose the one that you think you will be able to fulfill better. The most common is the 16: 8 diet, which involves fasting for 16 hours a day and eating within the remaining 6-hour window. Always choose regimens that do not exceed 24 hours of fasting, as longer periods increase the risk of side effects such as mood swings, dehydration, lack of energy or irritability. Try restricting calories first. Before you start fasting completely, you can start by trying to restrict the calories you eat throughout the day. This way you will see if you are doing well or if you feel weak or hungry. Stay well hydrated. It is very important to drink enough during the fast. We get about 20-30% of our body fluid from food, so it is quite easy to suffer from mild dehydration during fasting. Make sure you drink enough water, and if you want you can also have black coffee or unsweetened infusions.

Keep your mind busy. If you feel hungry during your fasting period, one trick you can do is to occupy your mind. Go for a walk, meditate, or do something that is entertaining and effortless. This way you will avoid the temptation to eat out of boredom. Don’t break your fast with a large meal. When your fasting window begins, avoid large meals, otherwise you will put your caloric deficit state at risk and you will not lose weight. Also, this makes you feel tired and bloated. Get enough protein. Make sure to include enough protein in your diet so you don’t lose muscle mass with intermittent fasting. Fasting is not for everyone. Listen to your body when you fast, and stop if you don’t feel well. Fasting is not for everyone and there are people who should not follow this eating guideline, as it can put their health at risk. If you belong to any of these population groups, better choose another diet to lose weight.