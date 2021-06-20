Tricks to save on Amazon Prime Day 2021 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These are the best tricks you should know to get the best bargains and offers during Prime Day 2021

Next June 21 and 22, Prime Day is celebrated, the big day of Amazon sales and where you can find great discounts and authentic bargains in thousands of products of all kinds, especially in electronic devices, computers or small appliances.

During Prime Day you will find offers that will hardly be repeated for the rest of the year. No, not on Black Friday either. That is why it is important to know what you want to buy or at least have an idea of ​​what you might be interested in buying during Prime Day.

There will be so many offers available that it will surely be difficult to know if the price is really a good bargain or a simple discount that could be found at another time of year.

To help you save as much as possible We propose you some tricks to get the best Prime Day deals.

You have to sign up for Prime Day

To know the Prime Day offers you have to be a Prime user. It was obvious, right? Well, this is the best time to sign up if you are not a user.

You have to remember that Prime is a monthly or annual subscription service that costs 3.99 euros per month or the best offer, only 36 euros a year. You also have a 30-day trial totally free and without obligation, so you can sign up, buy what interests you on Prime Day and then unsubscribe.

With the Prime subscription you will have access to more services, such as Prime Video where you will find movies and series in 4K resolution.

Take advantage of Amazon’s digital services

If you want to save money on Prime Day, you not only have to look at the physical products, but also at the offers on services from Amazon itself.

During the next Prime Day you will be able to access discounts and offers on their digital services such as Prime Video Channels, Amazon Music Unlimited or Kindle Unlimited. These are the details.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months totally free for new registrations being a Prime customer with access to 70 million songs and content without loss. 6 months free of Music Unlimited with the purchase of an Echo Dot: When you buy this Echo Dot smart speaker you can automatically access an exclusive offer where you will have 6 months totally free of music. Kindle Unlimited: 3 months totally free subscription to access 1 million titles from Kindle ebook readers, mobile phones, tablets or the web.

Add the products you are looking for to the cart

If right now you go to Amazon and add all the products you are interested in buying and wait until June 21 or 22, the cart will notify you of price changes.

This is a very simple but effective way to find out the discount of a product when you added it to the cart and the one that is available at that time.

Take a look at the products of the moment

If a product is very cheap compared to the price of a few days ago, you can find out quickly thanks to the section of Products of the moment on Amazon.

This page shows the products by categories that are selling the most at this time or in the last hour. They are the ones that suddenly grow a lot in sales because there is a special interest, in this case the price drop.

Just visit the departments on the side and you will surely find interesting bargains. For example, these are the products of the moment in computing, electronics or mobile phones.

