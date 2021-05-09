Tricks to remove stains and odors from a container that will surprise you by its effectiveness | Life

Unless you know a few tricks that few people know, cleaning a container can be a nightmare. Give these tips a try and see how stains and odors are effortlessly removed.

There is not a single kitchen that lacks the typical plastic container or tupper. Although today the use of other environmentally friendly materials is promoted and it is increasingly common to replace them with glass or bamboo containers, we all have these plastic containers at home to store leftovers or take food away from home .

Surely we do not need to explain how difficult it can be to clean a container. If you have stored a stew with fat, with acidic ingredients such as tomato sauce or with a strong smell, even if it goes through the dishwasher, it will leave traces of grease, stains and unpleasant odors.

But why does this happen, if the dishwasher is washed at a high temperature with detergent? The problem is that plastic has tiny pores in which grease, stains and odors get trapped, and the trip to the dishwasher is not enough to remove them.

This simple trick will help you remove the remains of fat from a container or tupper in seconds. You only need warm water, a dishwasher and a little kitchen paper.

Fortunately, you have at your fingertips some tricks to remove stains and odors from a tupper that will surprise you by its effectiveness. Take notes and put them to the test to give your plastic containers a new life:

Water, dishwasher and kitchen paper. We had already told you about this trick before, and we were able to verify that it really works. It consists of adding two thirds of warm water, a little dish soap and a few pieces of kitchen paper. Then, put the lid on, shake the container for a minute and the container will be completely clean without rubbing. Vinegar. That vinegar is an excellent cleaning product is something that we have already talked about on other occasions. What you may not know is that it can help you remove stains from a tupperware. To do this, add a part of water and another of vinegar to the container, let it act overnight and you will see how the stains have disappeared in the morning.

Dental prosthesis cleaning tablets. As cleaning experts explain, denture cleaning tablets work miracles with plastic. Fill the container with water, add one or two tablets and after an hour wash the container with soap and water. Sodium bicarbonate. If the problem is that the tupperware has a bad smell, make a paste with baking soda and water and rub the container with it. Then wash with soap and water.