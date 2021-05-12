Tricks to Remove Grease from Kitchen Tiles with Little Effort | Life

If you have difficulty cleaning kitchen tiles and don’t know what to do to make them look good, try these tips to remove grease from this surface with little effort.

It is inevitable that kitchen tiles will get greasy. No matter how careful you are when preparing food, when frying food in oil or carrying out other types of elaborations, it is impossible that the tiles do not end up full of splashes.

In these cases, wiping with a damp cloth is not the solution. Rubbing the tiles with a wet cloth is not enoughSince the fat is difficult to remove and not the only thing you will do is spread it over the entire surface. If you do this, the area through which you have wiped the cloth will be clearly visible, since there will be traces of fat.

So what can you do? If you are not sure how to clean these stains, take note of these Tricks to remove grease from kitchen tiles with little effort:

Sprinkle the stains with lemon. Lemon has interesting properties as a cleaning product. Its citric acid content makes it a disinfectant agent and a powerful degreaser, so it is perfect to carry out this task without the need to use chemicals. What you have to do is squeeze the juice of one or more lemons and strain it to remove the seeds and press. Afterwards, transfer it to a spray bottle and spray the lemon on the grease stains. Let it act for a few minutes, remove the mixture with a damp cloth and finally wipe with a dry cloth. Apply a baking soda paste. Another alternative to cleaning grease from kitchen tiles without using chemicals is baking soda. It is a very versatile ingredient for cleaning the home, and it has degreasing properties. Make a paste by mixing baking soda and warm water, apply it on the splashes with a sponge and let it act for a few minutes. Then, remove the mixture with a damp cloth and finally dry the surface with a cloth.

Use white vinegar. White vinegar is another of the most versatile natural cleaning products. Spray on tile oil stains to remove grease and sanitize at the same time, then wipe dry.