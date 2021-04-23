Tricks to keep your computer virus-free

As technology advances, so do computer viruses

Viruses can compromise our electronic devices, privacy and personal data

We explain five tips for you to protect your computer from viruses

At present, almost half of our life is on the Internet: our work, online purchases, personal information, postal address, bank account, photographs and videos, among others. This leap into the digital world has been possible thanks to the accelerated technological revolution that we have been experiencing in recent decades.

However, as technology advances, so do computer viruses. Since the first virus in history, the Creeper of 1971, they have evolved to the point of being able to disable and infect our devices, spy through the webcam and microphone or hijack our personal data.

In this context of the rise of the Internet and electronic devices, a computer virus can have very serious consequences. We tell you how to protect your computer so that it is free from threats.

1. Keep your operating system updated

Whether you are a Windows, Mac OS X, Linux or any other user, it is important that you keep it updated. Developers release updates to fix, among others, potential security leaks. If you don’t update, hackers will have an easier time taking advantage of system vulnerabilities and accessing your computer.

2. Install an antivirus

Windows is the most used operating system in the world and therefore also the one with the most threats. However, it is important install antivirus software whatever the operating system you use.

It is an essential step to keep your computer virus-free and there are currently many options, both free and paid. After installing the software, it will be necessary to perform proper maintenance, that is, keep updates up-to-date and run regular scans.

3. Don’t use public Wi-Fi networks

The free Wi-Fi that is offered in libraries, airports or coffee shops can get us out of some trouble, but in terms of security it is complex, since anyone can access it and all data traffic circulating through these networks. If possible, it is best to avoid these types of connections.

4. Use strong passwords

Although it can be tedious, a crucial step to keep your computer safe is use different passwords in each of our Internet accounts. If we always use the same password, hackers will only take seconds to guess it.

To create strong passwords it is recommended combine uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and special characters. In addition, it is also advisable to change these passwords, at least once a year.

5. Watch before you click

One of the main sources of viruses are Internet links and files. Therefore, never click on links or download files from untrusted web pages or from emails from unknown senders.

You can also protect yourself from phishing by analyzing the files before downloading them to verify that they are safe. This feature is currently included in many antivirus software and is usually activated automatically.