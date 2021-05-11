Tricks to Clean Your Shower Curtain Effortlessly and Kill All Germs | Life

Did you know that the shower curtain is one of the dirtiest things in your bathroom? Disinfect it the easy way with these tricks to clean it effortlessly and kill all germs.

If they ask you what is the dirtiest item in your bathroom, you would surely say that it is the toilet. Although this is the answer of most people, it is a misconception and there are other things that accumulate more germs.

According to a SafeHome study, shower curtain or bathtub floor harbor 60 times more bacteria than toilet bowl. But, as we are not aware of it, we hardly pay attention to them and in most cases we do not clean them as often as we should.

In the specific case of the shower curtain, SafeHome research reveals that accumulates 93% of gram-negative bacilli, microorganisms that cause a large number of diseases, mainly respiratory, urinary and gastrointestinal, and can even become resistant to antibiotics.

To prevent risks to your health and that of your family, take note of these Tricks to clean your shower curtain effortlessly and kill all germs:

Sodium bicarbonate. An alternative to cleaning the shower curtain is to wash it in the washing machine with baking soda. Put it in the drum with two towels (to prevent the plastic of the curtain from wrinkling) and set a program for delicate clothes. In addition to detergent, also add a half cup of baking soda to the wash cycle, and then add a half cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle. Bleach. Bleach is an ideal product to disinfect, so it is indicated to eliminate germs from the shower curtain. Put the curtain in the washing machine with two towels, add half a cup of bleach and a quarter cup of laundry detergent, and select a short program with warm water.

Vinegar. White vinegar is another alternative to effortlessly cleaning your shower curtain. Put your curtain with two towels in the washing machine, select a program for delicate clothes and add a cup of white vinegar in the first rinse.