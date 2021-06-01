Tricks so that nobody knows which pages you visit on the Internet

There are a series of tricks to prevent someone from knowing your browsing history if you are worried about the slightest possibility that someone can consult the web pages you usually visit. Also, taking into account that in the past decade we have seen an increase in cybercrimes with computer intruders seeking to steal and increase their profits, where our data is shared without consent … it is true that our trust in the network is not what it used to be. and we like to feel more and more anonymous in the global network that is the Internet. We hope these tricks help you solve that problem:

Use virtual private networks (VPN)

A virtual private network is one of the best ways to have some peace of mind if you are concerned about online privacy.. VPNs mask our IP address, making it difficult to track our actions on the networks. In addition to that, a virtual private network offers us access to geographically restricted content. Although, without a doubt, the most important thing is that a VPN establishes an encrypted connection that offers better privacy and security on the Internet. Surfing the net via VPN creates a data tunnel that encrypts the data we send and makes it unreadable. Thus, the browsing history and our location will be associated with the location of a VPN server instead of where we are actually located.

Clear browsing history

If the above seems too technical, one of the simplest tips we can give you is that you do not forget, every time you have finished your online session, to erase your browsing history. It doesn’t matter which browser you use, whether it’s Google Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera … look in the drop-down menu for your History and then click on Clear browsing data. No one will be able to consult the websites you have been visiting. There is even the possibility that you can configure the deletion of navigation with a view to the future: that the data of that week, of the last month or all is deleted.