Tricks for Google Chrome to protect your privacy online

Google Chrome it is the most popular web browser. Thanks to its popularity on the desktop and being the default browser for Android, Chrome is a reference browser for millions of Internet users around the world. What’s more, some of the newer browsers are based on your own code. This is the case of Microsoft Edge, Brave, Torch or Vivaldi. That is why we propose a selection of tricks for Google Chrome.

Specifically, we have gathered tricks for Google Chrome focused on privacy, one of the most controversial aspects of the Google browser. Is it possible to use this browser and protect your privacy at the same time? Chrome derivatives are one such example. But you don’t have to go that far, you can Change settings from Google Chrome and safeguard your privacy.

The official privacy settings

Google Chrome offers privacy options in its own settings. And it is that in this browser interesting features are mixed with a certain relaxation of the measures to protect our privacy. For example, “When you visit a web page, Chrome may use a web service to load pages automatically according to the links on the page ”.

Since More> Settings We will find several sections where to deactivate certain functions of Google Chrome. They can be helpful. But if you want to protect your privacy, better to do without them.

On Website settings you can delete your activity data. History, cookies, passwords … Just click on Clear browsing data. That a posteriori. But if you want to anticipate, you can take certain measures. On Cookies and other website data you can decide how Chrome will behave.

There are more tricks for Google Chrome that you should apply to protect your privacy. For example, disable these features. Look for them in the Chrome Settings search engine.

Pre-load pages for faster browsing and searching Allow sites to check if you have payment methods saved.Help improve the safety of all users on the Web.Secure browsing. There are three options, Standard Protection, Enhanced Protection, and No Protection. The improved one, in theory, is good for your safety, but bad for your privacy, as it sends data to Google. if your passwords are exposed in a data security bankruptcy. To do this, send data to Google.

And backwards, activate these functions. You will find them in the Chrome Settings search engine.

Send one do not track request with your navigation traffic.

Data synchronization

It is one of the most promising features of Google Chrome: having the same information, settings and other data in all versions of Chrome that you have on your computer, tablet, smartphone, etc. However, that information is stored in the Google servers. So it is inevitable to talk about synchronization if we mention tricks for Google Chrome focused on your privacy.

All security experts agree: if you want to protect your privacy, disable sync from Google Chrome. You can do it in Settings> Google and you. If you’re signed in with your Google credentials, syncing may be turned on. You may pause it and also deactivate it.

If you want to be more selective, you can enter Google sync and services and uncheck all the options that are there related to synchronizing browsing data, searches, sending usage statistics to Google and a long etcetera of which we do not know everything we should.

Do not save addresses, payment methods or passwords

On Settings> Autocomplete We find three elements that Google Chrome can save for you but that we should ignore to protect our privacy. I’m talking about passwords, payment methods, and addresses.

Chrome can save passwords and payment methods. This is useful for automatically logging in and for shopping online. But that information can fall into the wrong hands. The same goes for addresses. There we store data that we have filled in forms previously. We should not save that information.

Google Chrome permissions

As with Android or iPhone, there are permissions that allow applications and games to access certain elements of your smartphone: camera, microphone, location … The same thing happens in Google Chrome. Among the most useful privacy tricks for Google Chrome, you should look at the permissions.

By default, Google Chrome will ask you every time a website asks for permission. From there, we can give it permission or not. Over time, lists of web pages will be created allowed and others blocked. It is up to you to trust or not a website and give it certain information.

The official search engine

Another aspect to consider. If you want to continue using Google Chrome but protecting your privacy, you may want to dispense with your search engine official: Google. Chrome allows you to change search engines and even use several, thanks to the shortcuts.

Since Settings> Finder you can choose one by default, add or remove search engines, etc. By default there is Google, but there are search engines more respectful of your privacy such as DuckDuckGo or Ecosia.

