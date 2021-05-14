Tricks for Gmail with which to free up space and put your mail in order

It is very likely that you have a Gmail account. Either because you use Google services such as Gmail itself, YouTube or Google Drive, or because you like it manage your email through this free service. Easy to use, always available and with plenty of space, Gmail is a good email service. But it is inevitable that your tray or folders get full and that you are forced to free up space.

In principle, Gmail offers 15 GB of available space. That space is shared with Google Drive and with Google Photos. More than enough for your email. At least if you don’t abuse sending and receiving attached files. But everything has a solution. Let’s see how you can free up space and get an inbox neat and organized.

Go for Gmail attachments

Let’s start with the main reason why your Gmail account is saturated. Email messages take up very little space. The 15 GB that Google offers for free usually go in large files such as songs, videos or photos.

To free up space in your Gmail account and get more space for more emails, Gmail gives us a way to detect which messages are the heaviest. So you can download attachments, save and / or delete them, and delete large messages.

From the Gmail search field, clicking on it will display the advanced search options. We are only interested in the option Contains attachments, which we will mark. Then we click on Look for. Thanks to this filter, we will see only the emails with attachments. This will make it easier and faster for you to find large emails and you will get free up space in minutes.

Go for the big mails

A solution similar to the previous one is to search for emails that exceed a certain number. Google recommends this solution to find oversized messages. Specifically, it allows you to search for messages larger than 10 MB.

Again from the Gmail search box, you must enter the command has: attachment larger: 10M. What it will do is show the emails that contain attachments larger than 10MB. You can change the number for another.

Clean the Gmail Spam folder from time to time

It seems like a truism, but you would be surprised by people who forget the Gmail Spam folder. A folder where unwanted or suspected messages go. One of the things Gmail does best is process spam.

But the messages classified as such they end up in a forgotten folder that is accumulating amount of emails taking up space. To free up that deep space, you just have to go to the folder Spam and empty it. Hopefully, she will have done it by herself.

The past is past

Although with the previous tricks we will have gotten rid of the heaviest of Gmail, we can still do some cleaning and free up space while we delete outdated or outdated content.

There are old messages to keep, but other emails may have expired and are of little use. What’s more, if you want to save them, you can download them to your computer and leave free space in Gmail.

To see Gmail messages by age, we can use in the search box the command older: YYYY / MM / DD where A is Year, M is Month and D is Day. For example, I want to see my emails before 2015. So let’s look for older: 2015/01/01.

With the results, you will see if there are messages that deserve to be saved or messages that you can send to Trash without anything happening.

Beware of Google Drive and Google Photos

We said that Gmail shares with Google Drive and Google Photos the storage space available. That is, the free 15 GB must be shared with your files and Drive Documents or with your photos and videos from Google Photos.

Tricks to free up space and have more volume in your Gmail tray. First, keep in mind that shared drives in Google Drive do not affect available space. For its part, Google Photos takes up space if you save photos and videos in original quality.

