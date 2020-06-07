First was the fingerprint reader, a biometric technology that Apple adopted by renaming it as Touch ID and presenting it for the first time on the 2013 iPhone 5s, technology that became fashionable and was adopted by other brands and manufacturers. But just 4 years later, Apple reinvented the biometric wheel again and added another security feature called Face ID on the groundbreaking iPhone X, a type of facial recognition that only requires putting the phone in front of your face for a few moments. Three years later, practically everything mobile between the Medium and High ranges uses this system.

Therefore, we have become accustomed to the comfort of unlocking the mobile simply by looking at it from the front. But suddenly, a global pandemic has hit the world in a way never seen in a century, and the New Reality, that which pretends to be the ‘normal’ reality until there is an effective vaccine against COVID-19, It forces you to wear a mask to avoid getting or being infected by the Coronavirus, something that many people have never worn before.

And precisely that has created a new problem in our routine. Does your mobile give you problems when you unlock it with Face ID or similar? Sure, you don’t recognize the mask, what to do then? Well some of these solutions – and none is to lower the mask if it is something that can be avoided.

Android

Create an alternative facial biometric profile

Able to alternate more than one biometric profile, there are brands and models that allow you to register several fingers when using a fingerprint reader. And in the case of using facial scanning, set a default face and then the same with an “alternative appearance”. If your mobile allows it, what you should do is go to that option -you will have to enter your password- which is usually in:

Settings> Security> Biometric options> Face scan

And scan your face again, with the mask you are going to wear when you go out. Now you have the option registered and your mobile knows that you are still you, only with an ‘alternative appearance’. We have tested it on two Samsung models, un Galaxy S10 + and a Galaxy Note 10+, and in both the alternative profile has worked equally well than the usual profile we use. In other terminals such as Huawei Mate 20 Pro It is also possible to add a second alternative profile, and according to the Android Autority website, it works.

Turn off facial scanning

Elemental trick, but necessary, there are other Android brands and models that do not have such powerful facial recognition systems or do not allow you to create alternative profiles, and for whom wearing a mask is a problem. In this case, what we recommend is to take a step back in technological evolution and go back to the systems you used to:

– Fingerprint reader: If the mobile incorporates it together with the facial scan, use this biometric sensor again until we can leave without masks. Some current midrange and range buffers implement fingerprint readers under the screen.

– Pattern, pin, password: If the mobile phone has a face scan but does not include a fingerprint reader – several brands have ‘sacrificed’ it, the old systems will be your best option during the new normal.

IOS devices

The jewel in Apple’s crown has been working this last month on an option that solves this problem, quite serious because models starting with iPhone X no longer included Touch ID, being Face ID the only biometric system per se of security -except for the recent iPhone SE, which does mount the Touch ID. If you have a compatible iPhone the new update iOS 13.5 and with Face ID, You have the thing solved, because according to the official notes of Apple “iOS 13.5 accelerates access on devices with Face ID when wearing a face mask”, which are:

iPhone

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (11 inches)

But if for whatever reason it doesn’t, try creating a profile by wearing a mask. For it:

Go to Settings> Face ID and code. If asked, enter your access code.

Press Set up Face ID.

Hold the device in the Vertical orientation, put it face in front of the device and press Start.

Place your face inside the frame and slowly move your head to complete the circle. If you can’t shake your head, tap Accessibility Options.

When you have finished your first Face ID scan, tap Continue.

Shake your head slightly to complete the circle a second time.

Press OK.

Android and iOS: the trick of covering your face

There is a last way to configure a facial scan wearing masks, a very common trick on the Internet in recent weeks and discovered by online security firm Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab. What does it consist of? In doing a new facial scan of your face, but half covered.

As we see in the video above or in these photos, it consists of registering a new face wearing the mask that you are going to use half-put, covering half a face -like the Phantom of the Opera. After registering it and unlocking the phone the first time with the face uncovered -something that works on both Android and iOS-, you should be able to unlock it also with the mask on. Of course, this already depends on the mobile model and its response, since some go fast, others take longer to do so, and some terminals do not directly unlock it as well.

The Eccentric Solution: Face Masks

Where there is crisis, there are always those who see an opportunity. And on the issue of masks and facial scanning, a San Francisco product designer called Danielle Baskin has had the definitive solution: print half of the user’s face on an N95 approved mask, using computer mapping for this. According to Daskin, these masks work perfectly when using the feature of adding a second face to the biometric profile of the facial scan, including with Apple’s TrueDepth system.

And for those who are already seeing problems, the developer maintains that the ink that is printed on the outer layer of the mask “is not toxic nor does it affect breathing time”. Price? 40 dollars (€ 35.5) for each N95 mask.