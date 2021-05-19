Trick to write on WhatsApp with different fonts | Pixabay

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that writing in applications like you do in WhatsApp with different fonts is possible with this keyboard and we will give you all the details about it so keep reading down.

MSN Messenger It allowed you to choose a font for your messages, however, this is not the norm today.

And it is that even if you change the typography of your mobile device, the other person sees the messages with the font they use on their mobile.

It may interest you: 4 good messaging applications if you want to leave WhatsApp

However, there is a way to write text messages with different fonts in applications like WhatsApp, with a keyboard application like Fonts.

The trick is that you don’t use a typography but rather special Unicode characters that, given enough imagination, resemble a different font.

In this way, you can write messages on WhatsApp or any other app with styles such as ℂ , , ᵉⁿ ᵖᵉᵠᵘᵉⁿ́ᵒ, ́ and others.

The truth is, the trick of using non-letter characters to match letters is almost as old as chat.

The difference is that now writing with different styles is as easy as normal writing, using a special keyboard application that centralizes and facilitates these different styles, it is much more comfortable than using an online generator.

Over time, keyboard applications of the style have begun to flourish on Google Play, although some of them include advertising or other additions beyond the main function.

It may interest you: They claim that Kimberly Loaiza is hiding from her fans!

Notably, Fonts is a simple and to-the-point keyboard app: with many styles available and compatible with many languages.

As a keyboard app, the first thing you’ll need to do after installing and opening it for the first time is choosing the language.

While not all styles are adapted for Spanish, some of them include Ñ and tildes (with a long touch).

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Before being able to use it, you must activate it in the Android options, at which time the system will warn you that the application could collect private information, while the application indicates that it will not.

Doing so opens a text box where you can test the keyboard, although you must first select Fonts as the keyboard app.

In that test window you will be able to see all the different styles that are included, which to be true are not few.

It may interest you: WhatsApp scammers create a new deception scheme

At this point, Fonts works like any other keyboard application, so you can use it to write text with different “fonts” in any application that allows you to enter text and Unicode support, which is normal today, so don’t you should have a problem using it for example on WhatsApp.

It is worth mentioning that Fonts has a similar design to Gboard, with a top bar where you can switch between the different styles, like tabs.

As of today, there are about 46 different styles: most of them are type styles, although there are also ornaments, emojis and, yes, you can also write normal.

The text that you write with Fonts should look as you see it on any moderately recent Android mobile that has the corresponding Unicode support.

Generally, you will not have a problem using it in chat applications when writing messages, however some applications may complain if you try to use these “non-standard” characters for things like choosing a username.

On the other hand, the WhatsApp messaging application launches a feature highly requested by users and that the company had been developing for more than two years.

After being leaked at the end of last year, archived chats will no longer be automatically unarchived after receiving a new message.