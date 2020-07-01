Thanks to the Google Photos heat map you can discover which are the locations where you have taken the most photos.

Google continues to add useful features to Google Photos, its cloud photo storage platform. So he announced that he was working on a greater synchronization of Photos with Google Maps in the form of a function called « Explore Map » that shows the location where you took all the photos that you store on the platform.

After a long time requesting this feature, users (including you) can view all images on a geolocated heat map and thus know the location in which each of them were made. Thanks to this tool you can discover which are the cities in which you have taken the most photos or which are the exact locations that most lead you to take out your mobile to use your camera.

Trick for Google Photos: how to see all your photos on a geolocated heat map

Last June it was time for important changes for Google Photos, which released a new logo and received a great redesign. Among the changes was introducing a new map view, that would allow to locate more precisely the location where the photos had been taken.

This interactive map is already a reality and in this article we will explain how to use it. First of all, you should know that the map uses the information from the camera’s GPS, the activated Google Maps location history, the detected landmarks and those locations that you have entered manually. As we say, the map is fully interactive, so you can zoom in, zoom out or move around it to analyze the locations in detail of your photos.

It is a geolocated heat map, so you can see highlighted in colors those points in which you have taken the most photos. We do not make you wait any longer, let’s see how to access this Google Photos heat map to see the location of all the photos you store there.

Open Google Photos and click « Search for », in the lower navigation map.

On the new page, within the section « Sites », you will be able to see the map and buttons with the most popular locations among your photos to give you direct access to them. Click on the map for a brief introduction to the Explore Map feature.

This will access the geolocated heat map of Google Photos, which you can enlarge or move to see more clearly the locations of your photos. Click on a point to access all the captured images at that location, they will appear in the lower half of the screen. To see a large photo, you just have to select it.

It is that simple to use the geolocated heat map of Google Photos, a tool with which you can place all the images and thus discover which are the locations where you have taken the most photos. In addition, you must take into account that the images you have downloaded from the web keep their original location, so you can see marked on the map some location where you have not really been.

If you still do not enjoy this function on your Android device, remember that you have to update the app to receive the latest news. Little by little, thanks to tricks like this or the hidden gesture that allows you to choose how fast to move around the gallery, you can dominate Google Photos to get the most out of this great app.

This is just one of the many tricks that your Android hides, discover them all in our special Cheats section!

