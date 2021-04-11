Trick to see Disney + in Mexico Free? We tell you how | Unsplash

There is no doubt that Disney + is one of the platforms most important streaming networks around the world and we explain how to view their content for free with different methods, so if you are not subscribed yet, this will surely interest you.

Disney + is Disney’s streaming platform where it groups practically all its contents and its studios.

That is why you can also see all the series Y films from Marvel, Star Wars (Lucasfilm), Pixar and National Geographic.

It was launched in November 2019 and expanded to Europe in March 2020 and Latin America at the end of last year.

In addition, in some countries they have also inaugurated a section with content more oriented to the adult audience called Star or Star +, depending on the country.

Originally a Hong Kong cable channel brand, they got the brand name with the purchase of Fox and it has become a hub for film and television produced by their other studios including ABC Signature, 20th Television, FX, Freeform, 20th Century, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, and Hollywood Pictures.

From being an initiative with the ambition to compete with Netflix, Prime Video and HBO, it is on its way to becoming the most important streaming platform in the world.

And it is that series like The MandalorianPremieres such as Soul or the departure of new series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been a great boost, as well as being the only place where these productions can be seen.

As you may know, the investment in a subscription to new content platforms can be quite high.

Especially now that there is a kind of market saturation with a wide range of streaming services around the world and that is why we offer a series of tips and recommendations to watch Disney + for free if you are in Mexico.

In this way you can calmly try and decide if it is worth it later to register your card and start paying for this content.

Access the free trial

You don’t need to do anything weird or go through hundreds of steps to get free access to Disney + if you’re in Mexico. The platform offers a free trial so you can better understand if you like its content and think it is worth paying for the subscription.

Remember, once the account is created, download the app for iOS or Android and thus access the content from any place, as well as on your TV.

Free market

Mercado Libre and Disney + have an agreement that they offer free months to watch series and movies, and it depends on the number of Mercado Puntos you have.

The Mercado Points are a loyalty program of Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago, which are obtained for each purchase or payment made on both platforms.

Telmex

Telmex offers a free month of Disney + when contracting it within a package and once you have done so, you will receive an email confirming the subscription and a link that will take you to the platform’s website to create a username and password and enjoy those 30 days free of charge.

Telcel

Telcel is also offering a promotion to get Disney + free to customers who sign up for the Max Play plan and, depending on the plan, they offer unlimited calling minutes, and access to the operator’s platforms such as Claro Video and Claro Drive.

Izzy

Those people who have Izzy can also get a free month on the platform, with the Disney + a-la-carte plan, which they must hire in order to have access to the promotion.