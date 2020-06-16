A Reddit user shared a simple trick with which you can avoid the annoying commercials that you find on YouTube

By: Web Writing

Are you tired of the advertising appearing in Youtube interrupt the videos what are you watching? A user of Reddit found a simple solution to remove them without using a third party tool.

The execution of the single trick It is only for desktop version, and you only have to add a point (.) after the com in the URL and voila!

For example:

https: // www.Youtube.com/ watch? v = DuB8VUICGqc // will occasionally show ads

https: // www.Youtube.com./watch?v=DuB8VUICGqc // will not show ads

« Initially I assumed that it did not work on mobile devices because browsers normalized the URL, however this is not the case. Redirection occurs on the server side. So if you want this to work on mobile browsers use the function : « Request desktop site, » he noted.

Why does this work trick?

According to the user of Reddit who shared the trick, is due to a common flaw: most websites like Youtube Forgets to normalize the host name, and « as a result the content continues to be offered, but the host name does not match the search engine, so there are no cookies or CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing). »

So far, the engineers at Youtube They did not notice the « bug » of the platform, but it is estimated that with the popularity of the trick, the programmers fix the problem soon.