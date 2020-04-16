Wearables are devices that can help us a lot in our day-to-day, either by providing us with relevant information about our activity and what we do throughout the day, or by allowing us to not have to pick up the mobile every time we get a notification. And today we are going to teach you a trick for the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 that will make you more hygienic.

And, with this trick you can make your Xiaomi Mi Band reminds you that you have to wash your hands constantly, something that right now is essential to maintain proper hygiene and reduce the chances of contagion that there is right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trick with which the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will remind you to wash your hands

This trick that we are going to teach you so that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 reminds you that you have to wash your hands, It is very simple, although you will have to use the mobile to configure everything correctly, so go preparing it, and open the Mi Fit application.

When you have it open, just go to the section of Profile, and after this, press on your Xiaomi Mi Band 4, after which the application will show us the different options available for the device, and here you have to navigate to the “Alarms” part.

Once here, you just have to add or remove the alarms that you think are necessary, being able to configure them for every day, or only for some. The thing now is to set alarms at different times of the day, through which you can easily remember that it is time to wash your hands. Something like a sedentary lifestyle alert, but focused in a different way, and made to your liking, for those moments when a reminder may come in handy.

For example, you can set an alarm after every meal, or before, so you never forget to do it before you put something in your mouth, and thus maintain proper hygiene. When the time comes, the Mi Band 4 will vibrate, And with this you will know that you should go wash your hands well. As recommended by Google.

On the other hand, if you want to activate or deactivate these alarms without having to take out your mobile and enter the application, you can do it from the bracelet itself. For it, just swipe down on the main screen of the Xiaomi Mi Band, until you get to the “More” section, and once there, press, and hit the “Alarms” section again. Here you can mark and unmark the ones you want to remain active.

The Xiaomi Mi Band is one of the best wearables you can buy, since for a low price, it is able to offer many possibilities, and also everything with an aspect that, personally, I consider quite beautiful, thus complying with “the three b’s”, which is precisely what we usually expect from a company product .

