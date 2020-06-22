To hide conversations on Instagram, there are two ways to do it and it will depend on what you are really looking for

To hide conversations on Instagram, there are two ways to Do it and it will depend on what you are really looking for.

For example, if you want to archive a particular conversation or hide it so that it does not appear in the main view, you should ir directly to chat with the user in question from your direct messages.

When you have chosen the person, press and hold their conversation so that a menu is automatically displayed. Choose “Move General”.

Direct messages from Instagram have three options: Main, General and messages not accepted. From the Main section, you can send a conversation to General so that the message does not appear immediately in view.

So when the person sends you a message, will not appear immediately in the Main section.

Now there is another way you could take to hide your Instagram conversations and is disabling notifications.

The first thing you should do is go to the main settings menu (three horizontal stripes that appear at the top right of your profile). Once there, choose “Settings” and then “notifications”.

Then choose “Direct Messages.” Once you have selected that option, you will see a menu where you will have the opportunity to turn notifications on and off. For example, you can hide notifications from the “General” section or only those from “Main” or both. It will depend on what you really want.

