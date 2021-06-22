Tribute to Vilas: Great Willy and hoot

The French Adrian mannarino, number 42 in the world, won a spectacular hoot against German Jan-Lennard Struff at the Mallorca Open. The German threw a balloon at him and the French left-hander ran for the ball and used a resource patented by the great Guillermo Vilas, the Big willand the technical gesture of hitting him between the legs.

The ball hit the net and Struff couldn’t do anything because it went the other way.

The match, for the 32nd final, was won by Mannarino 7-6, 6-3.

