WWE has announced a tribute night to The Undertaker in tonight’s WWE SmackDown program where we can see, among other things, his Boneyard match against AJ Styles of the past Wrestlemania.

The Undertaker tribute night on WWE SmackDown

WWE has changed all the plans planned for this SmackDown and has erased any indication of what it had announced due to the Covid-19 outbreak that has rumored to have affected more than two dozen people in the company.

This has made WWE has announced a tribute show to The Undertaker for tonight’s blue brand show.

With WWE Universe still talking about the final chapter of the groundbreaking WWE Network Undertaker documentary: The Last Ride, SmackDown will present a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” this Friday night. As part of the special recognition, the surprising Boneyard Match between The Deadman and AJ Styles will air on television for the first time. As superstars, legends, celebrities, and fans have voiced their support for the sports entertainment icon, the blue brand now shares the same message: Thank you, Taker. Join SmackDown in honor of The Undertaker and more on another action-packed Friday night

As we already know in the last episode of this documentary broadcast this past Sunday The Undertaker said he had no desire to get back into a ring againAnd although this could be considered a farewell, it also left the tagline that if Vince McMahon called him, he would think about it.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Extreme Rules It will be the next WWE PPV and here in Wrestling planet we will do full coverage.