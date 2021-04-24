Tribute to the SuperManolos, Santana and Orantes

Manolo Santana and Manolo Orantes have received a tribute from Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, a tournament that they both won and in which they honored the SuperManolos rivalry on the talisman track of RCT Barcelona-1899.

If in 2019 Track 1 had the name of Manolo Orantes, in 2021 it was baptized with that of Manolo Santana, keeping the idea configured for 2020 and that could not be carried out due to the cancellation of the tournament due to the pandemic. It was 50 years since the triumph of the second triumph of the Madrilenian at Godó, in 1970. He had already lifted the trophy in 1962. He played another three finals, in 1961, 1964 and 1969.

The latter lost it to Manolo Orantes, three times champion (1969, 1971 and 1976) in seven disputed finals, yielding in those of 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1977.

Two legends of Spanish tennis and sport who received a commemorative trophy before the semifinal between Rafa Nadal and Pablo Carreño.

Manolo Orantes, on the 50th Anniversary of his victory in 1971, received him at the foot of the track at the hands of Javier Godó, Count of Godó, and the president of RCT Barcelona-1899, Jordi Cambra. In one of the funds Santana attended, together with Xavier Pujol, CEO of the event.

Former players such as Lis Arilla, Sergi Bruguera, Carlos Costa, Albert Costa, Javier Sánchez, Antonio Muñoz and the current tournament sports director, David Ferrer.