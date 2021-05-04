Tribute to the 1959 Le Mans DBR1

What Aston martin It is not going through its prime is something we have mentioned many times. Still, our hope is that this bad streak passes as quickly as possible and is forgotten. Those responsible for the English manufacturer also want it and for this reason they do not stop looking for solutions with which to “make money”. One of the most helpful and effective is to launch more special versions and the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 it is the last one.

Of Aston Martin V12 Speedster We have already spoken to you on occasion. The most radical and exclusive sports car from Gaydon is a jewel within the reach of very few pockets and people. In fact, only 88 units have been made, so if you see one on the street you must feel like someone special. Well, to increase its exclusivity they want to bring it closer to one of the most legendary models of the brand. One that won Le Mans and that you may not remember …

Aston Martin pays tribute to 1959 Le Mans winning DBR1

If you look at the last name that accompanies the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 you will know which model we mean. Indeed, by DBR1 which debuted in 1956. After its launch, it achieved glory by winning a series of races around the world. The best known are Spa Sportscar Race (1957), Goodwood Tourist Trophy (1958), 1000 km at Nurburgring (1957 – 1958). But the most important of all would come in Le mans from the year 1959.

Therefore, to bring the two models closer together, Aston Martin designers have created a livery inspired by the classic DBR1. The bodywork of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 wears the Aston Martin Racing Green shade that popularized its “predecessor.” In contrast we have the pinstripe, round Clubsport White on the doors and front hood as well as a Satin Silver anodized grille that adds a sporty touch.

Inside there are also news. In the images that Aston Martin has distributed they are not appreciated well, but the interior combines materials such as Conker leather and Viridian Green technical textile. In addition, certain appliqués are also finished in Caithness leather. Nor can we ignore materials such as glossy carbon fiber, Caithness Green leather and the silver brushed aluminum switches on the dashboard.

To finish we must speak of his heart. Under his skin is the Block 5.2 V12 Twin-Turbo with about 700 hp of power and 753 Nm of torque. For its management it relies on an automatic transmission signed by ZF with 8 relations. Thanks to him the benefits are heart attack, accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.4 seconds and reaching 320 kilometers per hour maximum. All will be made by hand, so if you want one, run, because they will fly.

