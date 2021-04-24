Tribute to Marc López, the virtual champion of Godó’2020

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy has paid a loving tribute to Marc Lopez for his victory in the virtual edition of 2020 and, by extension, for his professional career.

Before the start of the first semi-final between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and italian Jannik Sinner, the Catalan player has received a small replica of the Godó trophy as virtual champion, a title he won last year when the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the ATP circuit tournament.

Marc, 38, won the 2018 Godó Trophy in doubles with Feli lopez, the teammate he has also played with this week at RCT Barcelona, ​​with no luck because they lost in the first round against Ivan Dodig and Jamie Murray.

“Last year was not an easy moment, but the club took the initiative of the virtual tournament and we gave it our full support in the difficult times of confinement. Godó is my favorite tournament, at home and with the family. I have not won a trophy like this for a long time, the last one was the Godó in 2018, and I am very excited to receive one more trophy ”, said Marc with his usual good humor.

Indeed, López lifted his 14th and last doubles title three years ago in Barcelona, ​​the category in which he has achieved the best results of his career. It was 21 years since a Spanish couple won the Godó in pairs, since Alberto Berasategui Y Jordi Burillo in 1997.

In fact, Marc has an enviable track record because he has achieved several of the best tennis tournaments: the Masters (2012), Roland Garros (2016) and Olympic gold (2016).

The Catalan is still the current Olympic champion with his friend Rafael Nadal, with whom a very emotional gold was hung in the Rio Games 2016. Marc has also achieved a Grand slam, Roland Garros’2016, next to Feli lopez and, pairing with Marcel Granollers, he was the doubles ‘master’ in 2012.