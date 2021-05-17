Tribute to Manolo del Río

On May 5, 2021, the dean of Spanish coaches was honored as he deserves, Manolo del Rio, who comes every morning as if nothing else to teach boxing classes at the Rayo Vallecano Gym.

The coach of great and legendary boxing figures, such as Pedro Carrasco or Urtain and of more than forty champions of Spain between professional and amateur categories, turned 89 years old; Age that he has been carrying with great energy and that does not prevent him from going to the gym every morning to continue training the students of the El Rayo Boxing Club.

And the dream that Rebecca Rods, a student of Manolo del Río, caressed for a long time and that, due to causes due to the pandemic situation in which we find ourselves, could not come true last year either.

This wish was intended to honor him on his birthday.

Rebeca Rods, singer, songwriter, well-known music producer and alma mater of the “Rebeca Rods Coral School”, has arranged, directed and recorded choirs on multiple discs, videos and tours of important singers and has been part of the Festival de Eurovision three times.

Their professional choir, Black Light Gospel Choir, is a national reference for gospel music and they have four albums on the market.

Rebeca trains several times a week with Manolo and a close relationship has been created between them, which is why she wanted to present her beloved coach with an act that had the complicity of the students of her choral school and the Club’s staff. of Boxing.

The surprise party consisted of a small concert in which Rebeca and her students sang The Eye Of the Tiger, a well-known Survivor song from the movie Rocky III, and AC / DC’s Thunderstruck. Rebeca herself and Denis Bilanin accompanied them on piano, and Alfonso San Miguel on guitar. Of course, Happy Birthday could not be missed.

Rebeca Rods and Manolo del Río

As Rebeca wanted this act of affection to have significance, since the figure of Manolo del Río requires it, she did not hesitate to call the program Spain Direct, from RTVE, so that the tribute reached all of Spain.

Among so many dire news that populate today, Rebeca wanted to show Manolo del Río as a living example that age is not an impediment, if it also accompanies health, to continue doing what we are most passionate about.