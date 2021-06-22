Tribute to Jane Russell: Hollywood Legend

Donaldson CollectionGetty Images

Jane russell… Gentlemen also prefer brunettes. Neither Angelina nor Jennifer, nor Scarlett nor Charlize or Mendes… the true Hollywood sex symbol will always be Jane Russell. For pure anatomical reasons and for having caused extra hours to the censorship, of his country and ours, because of The Outlaw, the 1943 Howard Hughes western that revealed the infinite erotic possibilities of a haystack. Deceased on February 28, 2011, Jane Russell deserves a gallery of high sensual content, with images from the Hughes film, from Gentlemen prefer blondes and other titles, in addition to some snapshots of his disturbing youth.

With Marilyn Monroe in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’, directed by Howard Hawks in 1953.

Jane Russell, mistress of wet eroticism in ‘The French Line’, a 1953 Lloyd Bacon film.

Russell, with her the cameras were shaking!

The late actress in ‘The Outlaw’, the 1943 Howard Hughes western that angered the censors.

Another image from ‘The Outlaw’.

‘The Revolt of Mamie Stover’, directed by Raoul Walsh in 1956.

‘The Revolt of Mamie Stover’, directed by Raoul Walsh in 1956.

‘The Revolt of Mamie Stover’, directed by Raoul Walsh in 1956.

‘The son of Pale Face’, directed by Frank Tashlin in 1952.

Jane Russell, pure photogenic in the pool.

A few beginnings in Hollywood where his physique was valued (a lot).

Little by little, Russell became known for the exuberance of her ways.

The future star was about to make itself known.

Jane Russell was not afraid of cameras and already exhibited all her power in front of them. All for the (future) fame.

As a promotional image of his person, his black and white was worth in gold. Russell also knew how to be sophisticated like Greta Garbo, now retired.

In ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ showing off as a singer and rivaling Marilyn Monroe in beauty.

With Marilyn leaving her hands for posterity.

In the gym scene from ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’.

In ‘The Outlaw’. Watch out for hand position.

‘The Outlaw’, out of the hayloft.

Jane Russell in all her young glory.

In ‘The gentlemen prefer them’, in an image highly vindicated by the gay community. In all fairness.

