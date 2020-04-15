One of the most important functions that the CMLL in the year is Homage to 2 Legends, in this event it has the 2 characteristics that make it a relevant function, on the one hand there is the tribute that is paid to a fighter with a great career and that is normally paid homage in life within the function and also is Remember the creator of the company and who is known as the father of Lucha Libre in Mexico, we refer to Don Salvador Lutthertoth who was the person who established this sport spectacle in Mexico.

Hair and Masks have fallen

Every year in the role of Homage to 2 Legends As a stellar fight, at least one betting fight is scheduled, where masks and hair of great prestige have fallen, so this date has become a great event where any fighter would like to be present at the function. A few days ago, the story was made of some betting contests that have been presented in these functions where 5 of the best fights were chosen, but to mention some figures who have seen their hair fall are The beast, Scorpio Jr., Wild beast, Aguayo dog, Arm, Silver Arm to name a few, but masks like those of the Villain III, Villain V, Feline and recently from Golden angel.

Wrestlers with more participations

The CMLL banner and considered a living legend Atlantis He has been the wrestler with the largest number of participations in Tribute to 2 Legends with 23 appearances, but he also led and was the winner of one of the fights considered to be the best in the history of wrestling and that was when he managed to uncover another legend like it was Villain III In a contest that also has the longest record so far, the time it took the fight to get the winner in 3 falls was approximately 25 and a half minutes. Black Houses and Last Warrior They are the fighters who follow him with more participations in these functions with 20 and 19 participations respectively.

