Tribeca’s Kitchen is renewed after tragedy

With the pandemic, hundreds of restaurants in the city have been forced to close their doors. However, Tribeca’s Kitchen (https://www.tribecaskitchen.com/) refused to be part of that list and, despite the tragedy that its owners suffered, it will not only remain open but has been completely renovated as a show of confidence in the future of the city.

Andreas Koutsoudakis, or Andy, as they used to call him, was one of the early victims of the coronavirus, when he died on March 27, 2020, at the age of 59, according to his son, Andreas Koutsoudakis, Jr., already with extensive experience In this type of business, the Greek merchant had opened the dinner type business in 2014, achieving great popularity in that area of ​​Lower Manhattan.

“With the passing of my dad I saw how much the restaurant mattered to the community, how much it meant. The clients shared with me stories of moments they had lived with him, and hearing those stories and knowing that my father had helped so many people, was when I realized that one can, through food, touch the lives of many Koutsoudakis commented.

The interior remodeling was total, with a more modern and elegant look./Courtesy

Without his father in charge of the family business, the lawyer by profession decided to take the reins of the place and decided to transform it, both to honor the memory of his father and to thank the loyalty of his clients.

“I changed it because everyone said ‘it’s not going to be the same’, ‘I don’t know if I can go back because Andy is not there.’ ‘A lot of people saw the restaurant as a memorial but I didn’t want people to mourn forever or they would see this place as something sad, but rather as a celebration of my father’s life and work, ”he explains.

So, during the pandemic, Tribeca’s Kitchen was completely remodeled, keeping some details that recreate the experience of eating at a dinner but with a much more modern and elegant environment, where white, black and gold stand out. And so that the diners feel the presence of his father, Koutsoudakis placed several family photos on the two levels that the restaurant occupies.

A menu full of surprises

The menu also changed. With Chef Jack Logue at the helm, the place offers a much more elaborate dining experience, with seasonal local produce and modern American cooking techniques, combined with international ingredients and styles.

“For me it is important that diners leave surprised by what they ate. That they receive much more than expected, ”says Logue, 34, who has worked in the kitchens of renowned restaurants around the world, from Japan to Spain, and studied at famous cooking schools, such as The Buckley School and ALMA La Scuola de la Cucina Italiana.

Chef Jack Logue offers a gastronomic experience made with local seasonal produce./Courtesy

The Greek influence is felt in dishes like leg of lamb, which is served with homemade pita bread and tzatziki. A piece of meat that melts in your mouth, after being marinated for hours in a mixture of yogurt, rosemary, lemon zest and various spices. The result is a delight.

The leg of lamb served with pita bread and tzaziki sauce is a true delight./Courtesy Roasted scallops served with a ham consommé on a bed of lentils./Courtesy

Another good surprise is the mushroom tea that is served to each guest as a welcome, for which Chef Logue simply invites you to close your eyes and savor.

“It is something simple. A little soup that will put a smile on your mouth and prepare you to enjoy a good meal ”, he says.

Menu offerings include Mushroom Lasagna, Tagliatelle Pasta with Lobster Sauce, Marinated Mackerel Fish served with a Caramelized Brussel Sprouts Consommé, and Ancient Grain Salad. There are also other classics like the skirt or the rib eye steak or a hamburger, served with bacon jam and a special Tribeca sauce.

Marinated horse mackerel fish, served with a consommé of caramelized Brussels sprouts./Courtesy

For the most loyal customers, Koutsoudakis confessed that he will offer the option of preparing some of the dishes on the menu from before, “as a kind of secret.”

“Although many would like to keep things as before, I tell them, ‘my father is gone, and no matter what I do, it will never be the same. But I want to show clients that anything is possible, that you can start over with joy despite tragedies, “concluded Andy Jr.

Tribeca’s Kitchen is located at 200 Church Street, New York, NY 10013- (212) 227-5100

