(advance) 27-year-old Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt used his best career to take gold in the Olympic triathlon held at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, succeeding the absent Alistair Brownlee, two-time Olympic champion. Silver was also British Lex Yee, 11 seconds, and bronze went to New Zealand Hayden Wilde, 21. The best Spanish was Mario Mola in tenth position.