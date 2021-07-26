Triathlon | Olympic Games: Men’s Triathlon, live: the ‘TRIarmada’ seeks a medal in Tokyo with Gmez Noya, Mola and Alarza

The test of men’s triathln of these Tokyo 2020 Games It is one of those that have been marked in red for days by all sports fans. The three representatives of the Spanish ‘TRIarmada’ They start as candidates for the medals in one of the most even and open events of the entire Olympic calendar.

Mario Mola, Javier Gmez Noya Y Fernando Alarza placeholder image They appear as serious contenders for the podium among a bunch of very high-level triathletes who will face the 1500 meters of swimming (one lap of 1,000 meters and another of 500), the 40 kilometers of cycling (eight laps of 5km.) and the 10 kilometers of running (four laps of 2,500 meters) in the earliest time of all the Games: the only test that you will be able to follow before going to sleep. Stay awake, because at one o’clock we can sing a medal!

THEY HAVE A SHOT! The work of the ‘TRIarmada’ is being fabulous. They have never been in this situation before and they have known how to compete and help each other as a team wonderfully. They always say that triathlon is an individual sport but they are giving a whole lesson in companionship and solidarity. Large!

The lead group adventure ends. A 28-man platoon is formed and the group of Spaniards already sees them closely. The difference has dropped to 18 seconds!

BEWARE OF THE CURVES! The circuit designed by the organization is very ‘buzzing’. If the groups get together and shoot in a peloton there will be a risk of falls like those that marked the test of the London 2012 and Ro 2016 Games (ask Fernando Alarza).

THE ‘TRIARMADA’ CLOSES DIFFERENCES: In the third step of the eight that must be taken under the goal arc, the Spaniards yield 29 seconds with their heads. Or what is the same, they cut 6 seconds in a lap … and there are five left!

THE HEAD GROUP. Made up of these nine men: Vincent Luis (FRA), Jonathan Brownlee (GBR), Marten Van Riel (BEL), Henri Schoeman (RSA), Tayler Reid (NZL), Jonas Schomburg (ALE), Tayler Mislawchuk (CAN), Dimitry Polyanskiy (RUS) and Kenji Nener (JAP).

THE DIFFERENCES REMAIN As we go through the second round, everything remains the same. The 9 escapees manage to solidify their bet and maintain a 19-second margin over the peloton. The ‘TRIarmada’ passes under the goal arch 34 seconds from the head … and the Norwegian Iden is pulling like a beast!

FIRST CONCLUSION: It’s time to row! Or in this case pedaling. Mola, Noya and Alarza have to take over with everything they have to cut differences. You can find a great ally in the New Zealand Wilde, one of the great candidates. It will be necessary to see if the Norwegian Iden help with their leader Blummenfelt ahead of him. The good news is that they roll all three together and can work together in a really unusual situation.

FIRST LAP OF 5 KILMETERS: The 9-man lead group is about 15 seconds ahead of a 24-man first platoon. The Spaniards roll together 36 seconds behind the leaders accompanied by six other triathletes.

FIRST COMPASSES ON THE BIKE: Luis (FRA) wins with Schoeman (RSA), Schomburg (ALE), Reid (NZL) and Polyanskiy (RUS) in the first kilometers. They have wanted to form a group of five but have been hunted by another group of five of triathletes. There is a getaway!

FIRST TRANSITION: Vincent Luis takes the first blow on the table leading the group of 55 triathletes after the 1,500 meter swim! The Spaniards give up 40 seconds that they will have to recover on the bike.

ABOUT TO LEAVE THE WATER: The group is very stiff but without any cuts. The difference between the first and the last can be around a minute once they get out of the water.

FIRST KILMETER OF SWIMMING: Vincent Luis come out of the water first! The Spaniards, all grouped around 40th place losing 24 seconds from the leader. It’s time to squeeze in these final 500 meters!

Until they come out of the water after the first 1,000 meters we will not have clear references. At the moment the South African is in the lead Schoeman with Vincent Luis, the German Schomburg and the Polyanskiy brothers. Then they will have another 500-meter lap.

First five minutes in the water after the weird start. The Chilean Diego Moya lead the group through the first buoys. The group is already stretching with the classic arrowhead formation.

NULL OUT !!! First time I see this in my life. Half of the participants did not jump because they had a boat in front of them and the other half did about 70-80 meters to the top until they were stopped and made to return to the pontoon. Those on the left side, with Noya and Brownlee have been ‘dry’ Rarsimo!

Remain FIVE MINUTES for triathletes to jump into the waters of the Odaiba Marine Park! The 55 competitors rush the warm-up before taking positions on the starting pontoon. These are the positions they have chosen. Big favorites come out on both sides with Mario Mola Y Fernando Alarza placeholder image closely marking the French Vincent Luis, big favorite, and Javi gmez noya at the other end next to the British Jonathan Brownlee and the South African Henri Schoeman to be the one who sets the rhythm pulling the group.

SCHEDULE: How long does it last? Why does it run so soon?

The starting gun will be at 6:30 a.m. in Tokyo time (23:30 hours in mainland Spain) to outwit as much as possible the suffocating heat and humidity of the Japanese capital before the decision not to move the headquarters to Sapporo as has been done with the high endurance events of athletics (marathon and march). In fact, the triathlon is the only discipline that will take place on the streets of Tokyo.

A men’s triathlon event in Olympic distance usually lasts between 1:45 and 1:50 hours. Each tour is different so there is no world record (or Olympic) for the specialty. The swimming sector can last around 15-18 minutes, on the bike they can spend a full hour and running should take, the fastest, between 29 and 31 minutes.

RIVAL TO BEAT: Vincent Luis, current two-time world champion

Among the great rivals of the Spaniards, the French stands out clearly Vincent Luis, top favorite on paper … and in the bookmakers. If his teammates Dorian Coninx and especially Leo Bergere, great swimmers and cyclists, are able to tuck you in possible moments of weakness, his candidacy for gold is the brightest.

Lewis, reigning double world champion ended in 2019 six years in a row of Spanish successes between Gmez Noya (2013-2015) and Mola (2016-2018) although it could be stated that this course has not yet put all the cards on the table in an Olympic preparation strategy similar to that of the two multi-time Spanish champions. After splitting the last eight World Cups between them three, the Games have become his only goal of the year.

From the French, a regular adrenaline junkie, there is no news in international events since May 15 when he was sixth in the Yokohama World Series

Cool He has followed the same line and has barely been seen in two discreet World Cups at the end of May (finishing tenth in Lisbon and third in Arzachena) as a preparation, focusing all his training plan on Day D in Tokyo. The balearic wants to get rid of Ro’s thorn where he started among the favorites (in fact he won the 2016 World Cup a month later) and could only be eighth having to come back from behind after losing the cycling getaway with the Brownlee brothers in front.

For its part, Gmez Noya He only appeared at the starting line of the World Series in Leeds, where he had to retire after a fall by bike, and then concentrate for several weeks in Cozumel (Mexico) in search of hot and humid conditions as similar as possible to the from Tokyo. The Galician, silver in London 2012He also has an outstanding debt with the Games after his fourth place in Beijing 2008 and, above all, the disastrous one every time he separated from Ro a few weeks after traveling to Brazil. At 38, the oldest of the 55 participants He is before his last train for gold.

AND THE REST OF RIVALS? WHO SHOULD FOLLOW?

Well, the certainties of the era ‘Noya vs. Brownlees’ have given way to infinite cabals. Almost a dozen triathletes arrive with strong credentials in the form of brilliant results in the few races held in 2021 … which were all somewhat decaffeinated as they had never faced ‘all against all’.

Without a doubt, the fittest man in 2021 is Kristian Blummenfelt, winner of the Yokohama World Series and the Lisbon World Cup and the only triathlete who has run it all this year. The Norwegian wide (look at his rib cage) will do everything possible to increase his options by looking for a leak after the swim (which Gmez Noya would not hesitate to sign up for) with the help of his compatriots. Gustav Iden Y Casper stones, ambitious cyclists who always roll with the knife between their teeth.

For his part, the young Alex Yee a quieter race on two wheels (as happens to Mario Mola) suits him. The young British talent was fourth in Yokohama and displayed a landslide victory in the Leeds World Series. His devastating foot race makes him the great rival to beat … if everyone gets off the bike in a massive squad. However, in 2019 he participated in the final of the 10,000 meters in the European Athletics Championships in Berlin and in the Diamond League in London before finally opting for the sport of transitions.

The American Morgan pearson, great revelation of the season with podium in the two World Series contested, also stands out for its speed in the section on foot as they do Fernando Alarza placeholder image (fourth in Leeds), the Belgians Jelle geens (second in Yokohama) and Marten Van Riel (third in Leeds).

Have you already lost the count of candidates for success? Well, don’t you think of leaving the mythical and reborn out of the equation Jonathan Brownlee, defender of the silver of Ro 2016 and winner this year of the Arzachena World Cup (in which Mario Mola hung the bronze). His brother Alistair failed to qualify for Tokyo and after nine years he ceased to be the current Olympic champion.

Also don’t forget the South African torpedo Henri Schoeman, current Olympic bronze and who is expected to see leading the swimming sector to cut as many rivals as possible and begin to strip the daisy of a test, I insist, more open than ever. Because there are also two triathletes from Oceana, the cradle of this sport, who start with options to give a lot of war: the neozalands Hayden wilde and the australian Jacob Birtwhistle.