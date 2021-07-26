Triathlon | Olympic Games: Kristian Blummenfelt, the Olympic gold born in Sierra Nevada

The men’s triathlon event Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games It had a Spanish flavor, although perhaps not the most anticipated by the national followers. No, it was not the performance of the TriArmada (tenth ranked Mario Mola), if not with the winner Kristian Blummenfelt. Norwegian is a gold gestated in Sierra Nevada.

The brand new winner of the Olympic triathlon, thanks to a spectacular final part on foot, has spent long periods in Spain. In the Andalusian mountains he has been a regular, and going to his profile of Strava (a well-known social network for athletes) can be seen that he does not skimp on efforts to arrive in the best point of form at the important moments of the triathlon season.

Along with other members of the Norway triathlon team, What Gustav Iden (8 in Tokyo) or Casper Stornes (11), perform stages in Sierra Nevada. It has published workouts that exceed 300 kilometers in length, some real atrocities for athletes who neither dedicate themselves exclusively to cycling nor are focused on long distance.

A physique out of the norm

The Olympic Champion Blummenfelt It also adds another very remarkable aspect to that of wild training. It is the physical, because it breaks with traditional models. He is neither the tallest nor his posture is the perfect one from biomechanics. Unlike his peers and rivals, he is very robust and you can tell the difference when, for example, paired with men like Yee or Wilde, his companions in the drawer of Tokyo.

A physical style out of the norm that did not prevent him from putting up with the splendid Alex Yee running, and that he had the strength to move token and reach the Olympic gold. The highest award for Kristian Blummenfelt, the triathlete who prepares in Spain and that it is not like the rest.