There isn’t much left for players to start exploring the world of Trials of Mana, the remake of a classic that, until about a year ago, western players could not know. Thus, this new title has implemented many changes to adapt to the current era, and like many other games that are released today, also will feature an update that will be available at launch, which allows its creators to polish the odd aspect of the title, but also add a feature that will facilitate the way in which we can play.

Trials of Mana confirms an update that will be available from launch day

Trials of Mana will be available this Friday April 24, 2020, but it has already been announced that players will have to download a small update in order to play the best possible version. We leave you below the main feature that will be added with this update:

Function to accelerate the speed of the game, and you can choose between 3 different modes:Normal: We press a button to speed up. To return to normal speed, we must press the button again, stop moving or start a combat.Keep going: We press a button to speed up. To return to normal speed, we must press the button again, but if we do not, we will remain at this accelerated speed, even if we stop or if we end a combat.Automatic: Speed ​​accelerates automatically when one second of our last move has elapsed.Minor bug fixes and other adjustments.

In this way, those more impatient will be able to reduce the playing time in Trials of Mana, since the characters will be able to move at a higher speed, and adapting to the habits of the players thanks to the three available modes. And you, will you make use of this new feature that will be added with the update available from launch?

