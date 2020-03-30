The 3D remake of Trials of Mana It will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4 around the planet on April 24, so there is less than a month left to revive (or to play for the first time) this classic belonging to the genre of Japanese-style RPGs . Thus, the official Twitter account focused on this title has announced that there will be a Nintendo Switch and PS4 inspired by the characters, but there is a special condition to be able to get one of them. Stay tuned to the following lines to know each and every one of the details of these special limited editions!

Do you want a Nintendo Switch or a PS4 inspired by Trials of Mana? We will have to participate in a raffle!

Want to adventure in style? We’ll soon be announcing ways you can enter to win one of these amazing, limited edition #TrialsofMana consoles, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/wZdjjXNqjm

Surely there are many fans of Trials of Mana who would like to get the Nintendo Switch or the PS4 inspired by the title, but, luckily or unfortunately, these will only be available through a draw. Although details of when said draw will be released have not yet been revealed, what we have been able to do is take a look at the two consoles. Thus, the special hybrid console will have Rabbite motifs, both on the console, on the dock and on the grip; And, for its part, the Sony platform will include the 6 main characters at the top and the name of Trials of Mana on the front side. It will be worth participating just for the chance to take one home!

