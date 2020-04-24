Trials of Mana It’s one of those classics that hit Japanese players during the SNES era, but western players couldn’t play until pretty much last year. However, this has not prevented a remake from being carried out and currently being launched simultaneously in all the territories of the planet, and since it is already available for Nintendo Switch (but also for Playstation 4 and for Steam), now the Square Enix YouTube channel has presented its launch trailer. A classic adventure reaches the current platforms completely renovated!

Trials of Mana reveals how it has evolved in its launch trailer

As usual with any self-respecting title, the day it goes on sale also presents its launch trailer, in which we can see some of its main characteristics, and this is what has happened with the 3D remake of Trials of Mana. This title is a completely renewed version of a classic that marked a before and after, and now, with the inclusion of the third dimension, we could almost say that it is a totally different game, but keeping all the essence which has already earned a large legion of followers at the time. In addition, in this trailer we can also see some brushstrokes of what the story will be, and we cannot forget that the main group of protagonists will be formed by three characters that we can choose at the beginning of the game from among the six that are included in the game. . Each game is totally different from the last!

In this way, we can now recall this story of Trials of Mana, but with a new flavor that makes it integrate perfectly today. And you, have you already obtained a copy of this title on any of the platforms on which it is available?

