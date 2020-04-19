We are less than a week from April 24, 2020, which means that we are getting closer to the release date of the 3D remake of Trials of Mana, one of those classics of the RPG genre, which we couldn’t officially play in the West until precisely last year. Thus, this game has a trial version that players can download through the eShop of Nintendo Switch, but now a new commercial video aimed at making Japanese users know the title. Brief but intense, to convince!

Trials of Mana is promoted in a new commercial video aimed at the Japanese public

そ れ ぞ れ の 運 命 、 そ れ ぞ れ の 選 択。

再 び 始 ま る 、 ト ラ イ ア ン グ ル ス ト ー リ ー。 Switch / PS4 / Steam 『聖 剣 伝 説 3 ト ラ イ ア ル ズ オ ブ マ ナ』 4 月 24 日 発 売！

無 料 で 遊 べ る 体 験 版 は 好評 配 信 中！ # 聖 剣 3ToM # 聖 剣 伝 説 ＜ 体 験 版 は コ チ ラ か ら ＞ https://t.co/tbhZuc6xCK pic.twitter.com/vxl9jc8CYK – 聖 剣 伝 説 – 公式 – (@Seiken_PR) April 16, 2020

When the title of a release approaches, it is normal for the company in charge of its development to begin to intensify the publicity that players can see about it, in order to ensure that no one misses the launch, and this is what has happened with Trials of Mana. Through the official Twitter account for the land of the rising sun of this game, a brief (but intense) has been presented commercial video about 15 seconds duration In which we can see the main protagonists of this story that now makes the leap to 3 dimensions, with some adjustments to adapt to the current era of video games.

In this way, and with great desire, we can only wait less than a week to get a copy of this remake of Trials of Mana that, surely, will have the essence of the original game, but in a completely renewed way that It will appeal to both those who discovered the original title included in the Collection of Mana a few months ago and those who are delving into this trilogy for the first time.

