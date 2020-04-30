Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Trials of Mana remake recently debuted on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To invite testing the game, Square Enix released a demo on these platforms, but at the time of writing the note it is not possible to download it on PC because it was removed from Steam because it gave access to the full game.

The trial version on Steam was available from March 18, however it disappeared from Steam on Monday April 27. According to IGN information, this was because some users were able to bypass demo restrictions and access the full game; that is, they were able to play the remake without buying it, which represents a significant vulnerability.

It is not known when the demo will return to Steam

In an official statement, Square Enix informed users that “they needed to temporarily withdraw the Trials of Mana demo from Steam” due to “unforeseen circumstances.” At the moment it is not known if the trial version will return to the platform, but the developer hopes that it will.

Some players had a chance to try the demo, but after it was removed from Steam, they thought their progress would be erased. Given this, Square Enix assured that there is nothing to worry about, because once it is online, a new account will be able to play it from where they left it.

If you are a PC player and want to see more about the combat of this game, we invite you to check this trailer. Some might think that this Square Enix remake would expand the story with DLC, but apparently it will not happen that way.

Trials of Mana is now available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find more news related to it if you check this page.

