An alleged member of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), accused of having left a Yazidi girl who was reduced to slavery to death from thirst, has appeared before this Friday in German justice for murder and genocide against this minority in northern Iraq.

Taha al-Jumailly, 37, originally from Iraq, also charged with crimes against humanity, war crimes and trafficking in human beings, appeared before the Frankfurt Regional Superior Court dressed in a white shirt and hiding his face after a binder.

“He intended to destroy the Yazidi religious group in whole or in part,” the prosecutor said in the reading of the indictment, during which Jumailly did not speak, but gave several smiles.

The hearing for the same murder against his wife, the German Jennifer Wenisch, was first considered a year ago as the first trial in the world related to the abuses committed by the jihadist organization against the Yazidi community, a Kurdish-speaking minority in the Northern Iraq, persecuted and oppressed by IS since 2014.

The mother of the murdered girl, presented as Nora by the press, testified on several occasions in Munich about the ordeal that she claims her daughter Rania suffered.

According to the indictment, Jumailly joined IS in March 2013 and held various functions until last year in Raca, the “capital” of the IS group in Syria, as well as in Iraq and Turkey.

German justice accuses him of having “bought as slaves” in late May or early June 2015 a Yazidi minority woman and her five-year-old daughter, whom she transferred to Falluja, where they were mistreated and deprived of food. .

In the summer of 2015, the girl was “punished” by the accused for urinating on a mattress, and was tied to a window outside the house, where she was locked up with her mother.

With temperatures of around 50ºC, the little girl died of thirst.

The couple also forced the mother to walk barefoot outside, suffering severe burns from the scorching soil.

The two victims were kidnapped in the summer of 2014 after IS invaded the Iraqi region of Sinjar. They were then “sold” on several occasions in “slave markets,” according to the prosecution.

Detained in Greece on May 16, 2019, the accused was handed over to Germany on October 9 and provisionally detained.

The trial should last at least until the end of August.

– Genocide difficult to prove –

In the Jennifer Wenisch trial, the girl’s mother is represented by Lebanese-British lawyer Amal Clooney and Yazidi Nadia Murad, who was a sex slave to IS and was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.

Both are leading an international campaign to have crimes committed against the Yazidis recognized as genocide.

However, proving the existence of a genocide before justice is difficult, since the will to annihilate a whole group like the Yazidis must be proven, according to specialists.

The small ethno-religious minority Yazidí is considered the most persecuted by jihadists, who reduced their women to sex slaves, forcibly recruited child soldiers and killed hundreds of men.

In August 2014, IS carried out potential genocide, according to the UN. According to its authorities, more than 1,280 Yazidis were killed, and more than 6,400 kidnapped.