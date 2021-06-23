Trial against Pablo Lyle is postponed once again in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI – The trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle for the death of a man of Cuban nationality with whom he argued about a traffic issue was postponed to August 2 after a brief virtual hearing held this Thursday in the presence of the judge of Miami, Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos.

Attorney Bruce Lehr, who is leading Lyle’s defense, said they asked for more time to prepare the case, as the trial was scheduled for June 17.

The actor is under house arrest at his sister’s home in South Florida and is accused of involuntary manslaughter, after on March 31, 2019, Lyle beat 63-year-old Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernández, who four days later died in a Miami hospital.

That day Lyle was on his way to Miami International Airport along with his son and wife in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, when they came across the car driven by Cuban Hernández.

At a traffic light, the Cuban got out to reproach Delfino for a maneuver he had made. And in the middle of the discussion, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernández, who, according to images collected by security cameras from a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.

The sixty-year-old Cuban died four days later in a hospital. The Miami-Dade County coroner’s report revealed that Hernandez died of “complications from blunt trauma to the head” and indicated “homicide” as the probable cause of death.

Lyle’s defense unsuccessfully appealed a lower court ruling by Judge Alan Fine, who denied him applying to his case a Florida self-defense law known as “Stand Your Ground” that would save him from going to judgment.

Said law, in force since 2005 in the state, allows a person who considers that they are at risk of dying or suffering serious physical harm to use “deadly force” simply by staying where they are, that is, without trying to flee from danger.

The Court of Appeal however found that there was “no legal error on the part of the trial court in its application of the law.”

The Mexican was arrested shortly after the events and was initially paroled with a $ 5,000 bond. Following Hernández’s death, he was charged with manslaughter and placed under house arrest.

The actor known for his performance in soap operas such as “The shadow of the past” or “Corazón que miente”, is married to Ana Araújo with whom he has a son.