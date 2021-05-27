Trial against actor Pablo Lyle in the US postponed for August – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The trial of actor Pablo Lyle in the United States for the death of a man with whom he argued on a traffic issue was postponed to August 2 during a brief virtual hearing held this Thursday by Miami judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos.

The trial of the actor, who is under house arrest in South Florida, accused of involuntary manslaughter, was scheduled for June 17.

Lawyer Bruce Lehr, who heads Lyle’s defense, told Efe today that they requested more time to prepare the case.

On March 31, 2019, Lyle, known for his performance in soap operas such as “La sombra del past” or “Corazón que miente”, beat 63-year-old Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernández, who died in a hospital four days after the event.

That day Lyle was on his way to the Miami airport with his son in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, when they came across the car driven by Hernández.

At a traffic light, the Cuban got out to reproach Delfino for a maneuver he had made.

In the middle of that discussion, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernández, who, according to images collected by security cameras from a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.

The sixty-year-old died four days later in a hospital.

A Miami-Dade County forensic report revealed that Hernandez died of “complications from blunt trauma to the head” and indicated “homicide” as the probable cause of death.

Lyle’s defense unsuccessfully appealed a lower court ruling by Judge Alan Fine, who denied him applying to his case a Florida self-defense law known as “Stand Your Ground” that would save him from going to judgment.

Said law, in force since 2005 in the state, allows a person who considers that they are at risk of dying or suffering serious physical harm to use “deadly force” simply by staying where they are, that is, without trying to flee from danger.

The Court of Appeal, however, considered that there was “no legal error on the part of the court of first instance in its application of the law,” according to documents Efe had access to.

The actor, married to Ana Araújo, with whom he has a son, was arrested shortly after the events, and was initially paroled with a bail of $ 5,000.

Following Hernández’s death, he was charged with manslaughter and placed under house arrest.