Tri Olímpico continues its preparation in Japan

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican Olympic team continues its preparation in Japan ahead of the start of the soccer tournament to be held at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The Tri de Jaime Lozano held his second practice in Japanese lands. The court of complex in Hiroshima where the national team works is in perfect condition and they have already been able to do field work.

It is expected that Mexico closes its preparation with a friendly match on July 15 against New ZealandLater, on the 16th, they would travel to Tokyo to concentrate on the Olympic Village.

The Strict health protocols dictate that athletes may enter the Olympic Village only five days before from the start of its competition, therefore the tricolor will continue working in Hiroshima in the coming days.

Mexico will see action on July 22 when it meets France in the first group stage match.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.