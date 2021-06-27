Tri Olímpico arrived in Nashville to face Panama

MEXICO CITY.

The Olympic team traveled to Nashville to face Panama on June 30. The youth team left the facilities of the High Performance Center to travel to North American lands where they will continue their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

At the moment The selection led by Jaime Lozano is made up of 21 players after the resignation of José Juan Macías. It will be this Wednesday, before the game against Panama, when the strategist hands over to the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the final list of 18 players that will make up the team during the fair maximum.

Will be Gerardo Martino who directs the game against the Panamanians, although Lozano will be the technical assistant. The ‘Tata’ will also have to deliver to Concacaf the list of 23 elements for the Gold Cup on June 30.

