Tri female would abide by a possible sanction

MEXICO CITY

The strategist of the Women’s National Team, Monica Vergara, assured that she prefers to wait for the determination made by FIFA regarding the punishment of two games behind closed doors imposed on the Mexican Soccer Federation for the discriminatory cry that was presented at the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament.

The only thing that is clear is that we have a penalty. As soon as FIFA issues a statement on what the sanction is like and who it affects, then we will know what comes next. Let’s hope to stop speculating and have misunderstandings, “he said.

Vergara extended an invitation for me to continue in the campaign to eradicate the cry in the stands, and in this way avoid future sanctions. At the same time that he accepted any determination made by the highest body, stating that his pupils will abide by any decision.

We must not label or prosecute, we must behave with values ​​and cooperate in the campaign against shouting in stadiums. There should be an invitation to the fans to eradicate the scream, that is what the Federation is doing. If we are asking for equality and a sanction comes, we have to respect it. We must start by raising awareness in society, “he concluded.

La Femenil could meet one of the two penalty matches when the FIFA date of September 13 to 21 is celebrated and Mexico sees action against a rival yet to be defined. While the Tri Manly would do it when they face Jamaica on September 2 in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf.

cmb

