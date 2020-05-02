The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) appealed to the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3) to overturn the decision that forced the president Jair Bolsonaro to deliver to court “the reports of all examinations” carried out to verify whether the agent was contaminated or not by the new coronavirus. By decision of the on-call judge Monica Nobre, Twitter you no longer need to disclose the papers this Saturday, the 2nd.

TRF-3 releases Bolsonaro to deliver coronavirus exam this Saturday

In her decision, taken during the TRF-3 holiday duty, the judge suspended – for a period of five days – compliance with the decision that required Twitter deliver all test papers in 48 hours Covid-19. The judge decided to extend the deadline for the case reporter at the second instance to analyze the Union’s arguments.

The decision of the Federal Court of São Paulo, now suspended by the TRF-3, was taken after the government sent on Friday a report, signed by two doctors of the Presidency of the Republic on March 18, informing that Twitter he was asymptomatic and had tested negative for the disease.

For the judge Ana Lucia, the Presidency document does not “fully” meet last Monday’s court order. Earlier this week, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo guaranteed the right to obtain Covid-19 made by Twitter. By decision of the judge, the Federal Government was obliged to provide “the reports of all examinations” made by the representative.

Twitter already said that the result was negative, but refuses to disclose the papers – in an interview with Radio Guaiba, of Rio Grande do Sul, last Thursday, the president admitted that “perhaps” he was infected with the new coronavirus.

“I may have caught this virus in the past, maybe, maybe, and I didn’t even feel it,” the president said in the radio interview. Porto Alegre. The president has already carried out two tests to find out if he was infected by the disease – on March 12 and 17 – and announced that the results were negative, but has refused to present them.

The medical report submitted by the AGU to the Federal Justice of Sao Paulo is signed by the medical assistant of the Presidency, the specialist in orthopedics and traumatology Marcelo Zeitoune, and the Presidency Health Coordinator, the urologist Guilherme Guimarães Wimmer.

The State sought Zeitoune, who said over the phone that he could not give more details about the exams. “Higher orders,” he said. On the fact that Bolsonaro sought an orthopedist for a suspicion of Covid-19, stated: “I am an orthopedist and I am a doctor. My specialty is orthopedics. I am part of the team.”

The government also wanted the medical report to be kept confidential because it involved information considered personal to the president, which was denied by the judge. “The lack of transparency is absolute. The decision of the Court ordered the results of an examination to be added. There is no result of an examination, therefore, the decision was not complied with,” said the State attorney. Afranio Affonso Ferreira Neto.

Risk



In response to justice, AGU pointed out that last month’s medical report states that Jair Bolsonaro “has been monitored by the medical team”, concluding that “there is, therefore, no health risk of contagion / dissemination by the President of the Republic, since he has not demonstrated, until now, the host of the new coronavirus“.” The medical report attests to the results of the tests performed, “says the AGU.

At least 23 people who accompanied the Brazilian president on the trip to United States were later diagnosed with the disease. Among them, close assistants, such as the Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Fabio Wajngarten, and the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), general Augusto Heleno.

After repeatedly questioning the Planalto Palace and the President himself about the disclosure of the exam results, the state filed a lawsuit in which it points out “restricting the population from accessing information of public interest”, which culminates in “censoring the full freedom of journalistic information”.

The Presidency of the Republic refused to provide the newspaper with the data via the Access to Information Law, arguing that it “concerns the privacy, privacy, honor and image of people, protected with restricted access”.

Agglomerations



Over the past few weeks, the president has failed to follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health itself, taking tours of the Federal District and its surroundings, greeting people and forming crowds around him.

In this Saturday, Twitter caused a great agglomeration of people in the city of Cristalina (GO), 150 kilometers from Brasília.

Passing through a gas station in the city, accompanied by security guards and city hall representatives from Crystalline, the president greeted dozens of people, including the elderly and children. Despite having a mask around his neck, the president remained the entire time without using the protection correctly. He hugged several people.

Inside the gas station where you left off, Twitter he drank coffee, ate pastries and again criticized social isolation for those around him. “This is irresponsibility, irresponsibility,” he said.

Twitter has already minimized the severity of the pandemic, referring to the new coronavirus as “gripezinha” and “chilled”. O Brazil ended the month of April with a total of 5,901 deaths and 85,380 people infected by the new coronavirus. Today the numbers are over 6 thousand.

