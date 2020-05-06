The judge André Nabarrete, of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), decided this Wednesday, 6th, to maintain the obligation of President Jair Bolsonaro to deliver “the reports of all tests” performed to detect the coronavirus, as had been determined by the Federal Court of São Paulo.

“The urgency of guardianship is undeniable, because the pandemic process unfolds daily, with an increase in deaths and infections. Society has to make sure that Mr. President is or is not affected by the disease”, wrote Nabarrete.

“Although it is understood that, in general, transparency and publicity should guide matters related to the President of the Republic, the pandemic situation, due to the seriousness it has, even recognized by Law No. 13,979 / 20, exacerbates the need and urgency disclosure of medical examinations to society, so that there is no doubt about the physical condition of the authority.

documentation of your health status. In addition, the newspaper company demonstrates that it requested the information countless times and was not attended to “, concluded the judge.

Sought by the report, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed that it is analyzing the decision and evaluating other appropriate judicial measures.

After repeatedly questioning the Planalto Palace and the President himself about the disclosure of the exam results, the newspaper The State of S. Paulo filed a lawsuit in court that points out “restricting the population from access to information of public interest”, which culminates in “censorship of full freedom of journalistic information”.

Clarification

Nabarrete also stressed that the request for the action is to obtain exams and not a report on exams. Last week, AGU delivered a March 18 medical report to the Federal Court, signed by a urologist and an orthopedist, which was not accepted. “In fact, the doctors of the Presidency report the results of tests carried out by someone else. Only the laboratory tests themselves can provide society with complete clarification,” said Nabarrete.

The Presidency of the Republic refused to provide the data to the state via the Access to Information Law, arguing that they “concern the privacy, privacy, honor and image of people, protected with restricted access”.

Last Saturday, the president of TF-3, Judge Mairan Maia, denied a second appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) against the disclosure of Jair Bolsonaro’s exams.

“This is not a very personal right to maintain the privacy of test results, but information that is of public interest about the diagnosis of contamination or not by Covid-19”, concluded the president of TRF-3 in that analysis.

The decision of Judge Mairan Maia was taken two hours after the judge on duty Mônica Nobre, from the same court, decided to suspend the disclosure of the papers for a period of five days until the case was analyzed by Nabarrete, which has now occurred. Mônica’s determination was made in the analysis of another Union resource.

Tests

Bolsonaro has already said that the result was negative, but refuses to disclose the papers – in an interview with Rádio Guaíba, last Thursday, the president admitted that “maybe” he was infected by the new coronavirus.

“I may have caught this virus in the past, maybe, maybe, and I didn’t even feel it,” said the president in an interview with Rádio Guaíba, in Porto Alegre. The president has already carried out two tests to find out if he was infected by the disease – on March 12 and 17 – and announced that the results were negative, but has refused to present them.

Bolsonaro claims that he wants to defend in court the right not to show the results of the covid-19 exams he conducted.

