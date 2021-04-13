Trezeguet surrenders to Mbappé

04/12/2021

The former French footballer, David trezeguet, spoke wonders about his compatriot Kylian Mbappé. In a statement to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Trezeguet wanted to praise the great level that Mbappé showed against Bayern Munich, where he would score two goals. “The great games belong to the great players. This is not an insignificant phrase. Kylian has proven it again. It is the brand of adults. “

He acknowledges that the 22-year-old striker plays better in the most demanding matches. “He’s more motivated by these very high-level encounters“. He also wanted to refer to the tie against Barça, where he scored four goals on aggregate.”We had already seen it in Barcelona. He gives an impression of ease, strong on his body and on his head. When expected, respond. “

On the other hand, Trezeguet also admitted that sometimes Mbappé lowers his level in the French league. “He’s a little less obvious at times in Ligue 1, although his stats speak for him as well. ” After 27 games he has already 21 goals, signing his second best season with PSG at the scorer level.

The eternal debate: Mbappé or Haaland?

To the already usual comparison between the French and the Norwegian, the ex-footballer believes that they both have an incredible future. “They are different on a physical level, but they come together through talent, mentally they are both winners. “

Although he acknowledges that Haaland stands out much more in a team with less potential like Dortmund, he believes that the French team will allow Mbappé to achieve more in his career. “Kylian has already achieved more things, it is because of his age, but also his nationality. He is a world champion. Norway, with all the respect I have for this nation, is not at the level of the Blues. “

Trezeguet, World Cup champion with France in 98, also won two Ligue 1s with Monaco and two Serie A with Juventus Turin. Now, after announcing his official retirement in 2014, he took the opportunity to dedicate some nice words to his compatriot, called to be a franchise player of his country in the future.