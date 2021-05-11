Trezeguet hits Cristiano Ronaldo and Morata

05/11/2021 at 6:19 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Juventus striker, David trezeguet, has pointed out to the heavyweights of the locker room after the defeat conceded against Milan on Twitch: “I think Andrea Pirlo will find the solution. There is no time to think, only to win. It is not normal that Ronaldo and Morata have only touched the ball once in 25 minutes. It is not normal.”.

French, who was in Turin from 2000 to 2010, recognized that Pioli’s team deserved to win with total resounding: “It was a great defeat. Milan deserved to win, it was clear that Juventus did not prepare the game as it should. The leaders should have stepped forward to reassure the team. “.

The former player also from Monaco, Hercules or River Plate assured that the problem is in the field and not on the bench: “Many players seem confused on the field, having no idea how to attack and defend “.

Crisis in Turin

AC Milan’s win in Turin (0-3) has set off all the alarms within Juventus. For now, Andrea Pirlo has total confidence on the part of the board, but Juventus is also sinking in Serie A. The bianconeros march in fifth place and his ticket to the Champions League is getting complicated. With an eye on the final of the Coppa, Italians are not dependent on themselves to finish in the top four finishers.

One of the most notable players is Cristiano Ronaldo, which on the last day showed a very gray version. The Portuguese, who still has a year left on his contract, would not be convinced to continue in Turin and actors such as PSG or various MLS teams have jumped into action.