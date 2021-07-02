Trezeguet closes his third stage with Juventus

07/02/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

David Trezeguet ends his third stage in the Juventus. He passed through the club as a first team footballer, later as president of Legends and finally as Brand Ambassador. Thus, the former French international said goodbye to these three periods at the Italian club.

Juventus has issued a press release in which it thanks the former footballer for these three stages as part of the team and the club: “Years of goals, celebrations, triumphs and much more on the pitch. And then the desire to take the field again, as president of Juventus Legends. Three years as a club ambassador followed, “they wrote.

Thursday was the Frenchman’s last day at the club: “For David Trezeguet, his ‘third stage’ as Bianconero ends today, on his last day as Juventus Brand Ambassador. David spoke about ambition and growth opportunities when he arrived in November three years ago. And David developed his work with passion and presence, with his smile and the desire to be with the fans and represent the club he loves in the best way, “they continued.

“Because Trezegol is Juventus, we can only wish him a great future of professional satisfaction. Thank you King David! “, They finalized the statement, ending Trezeguet’s tenure as the club’s Brand Ambassador, a role he has performed for three years.

Likewise, the former player said goodbye to Juventus through Social Networks: “Dear Juventus fans, I want to greet you and thank you for the support and affection that you have shown me from the first to the last day when I represented the colors of Juventus.time is the time to say goodbye and open a new one. my career page. With the license of sports director and coach, or in any other position, soccer will be the path I want to take in the near future. Thank you all and Forza Juve!“, public.