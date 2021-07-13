Trey Mancini shined in the 2021 Major League Home Run Derby

Without a doubt a story of overcoming. Trey mancini of the Baltimore Orioles overcame cancer and returned to Big leagues (MLB) in style and a proof of that was his great performance on Home Run Derby 2021.

Trey mancini has had a year 2021 back extremely positive and that shows his history of overcoming, since he fought and defeated a terrible disease such as cancer and now he is shining again in the Big leagues, demonstrating that in the Home Run Derby from Colorado, where he reached the final against Pete Alonso.

Although Pete Alonso managed to repeat the crown, the performance of Mancini in its first Home Run Derby was undoubtedly memorable, demonstrating its power and that it is more current than ever in the baseball of the MLB.

This was the way of Trey Mancini:

First Round: Left behind Matt Olson with 24 home runs Semifinals: Left behind Trevor Story with 13 home runs Final: Fell for Pete Alonso and hit 22 home runs

Here all his performance:

Not bad for Mancini shake 59 homers in his first participation in the Home Run Derby of the MLB, truly demonstrating a great work that was recognized by the public present at Coors Field and all his teammates, both from the National League and the American.

Shoutout, @TreyMancini. An inspiration to us all. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/wpkFfhwtTk – MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021

It should be noted that this Orioles player was the great surprise and his performance in this Home Run Derby of the Big leagues it will always be remembered.